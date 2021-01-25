Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $14.67 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $3,559.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

