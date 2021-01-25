Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,742 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $115,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 173,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.