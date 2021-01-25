Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

