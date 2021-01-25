Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 688,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

