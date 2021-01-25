Citigroup Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $90.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.56. 26,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $85.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after buying an additional 94,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

