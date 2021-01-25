Citigroup Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $135.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

ENTG stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,414. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

