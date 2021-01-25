Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

