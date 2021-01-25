Citigroup Increases Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $13.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. 43,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

