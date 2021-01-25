Citigroup Increases CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target to $150.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CCMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,964. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

