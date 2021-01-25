Citigroup Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. 15,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

