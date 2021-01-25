Citigroup Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $110.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

II-VI stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. 30,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,177. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,697 shares of company stock worth $27,218,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

