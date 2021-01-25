Citigroup Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $125.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 95,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,081. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

