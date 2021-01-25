Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lowered by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,019 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

