Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

