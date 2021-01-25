Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.15

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $97.48 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.