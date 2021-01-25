Civitas Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $69,388.83 and $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,919,020 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

