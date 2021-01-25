Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

