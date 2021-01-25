Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,039 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

