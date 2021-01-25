CMC Financial Group Sells 886 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CMC Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

APH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.87. 51,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

