CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.66 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

