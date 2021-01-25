Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,408. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

