Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
