Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

