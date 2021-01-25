CoinUs Price Tops $0.0002 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $61,627.06 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007542 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

