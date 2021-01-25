Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Colfax comprises about 1.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.10% of Colfax worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

