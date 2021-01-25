Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,105,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 880,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Collective Growth stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

