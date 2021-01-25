Color Platform Price Hits $0.0079 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,772.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,790.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.53 or 0.01344840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00547679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

