Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 4.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,269,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

