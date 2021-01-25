Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 196,552 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 133,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,628,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

