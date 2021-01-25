Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Head-To-Head Review

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.05 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.60 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.15 $3.93 billion $0.74 6.43

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 8 5 0 2.20

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets. In addition, the company provides credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; and insurance products. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.