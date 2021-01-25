Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,571. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

