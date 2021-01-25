Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,171. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

