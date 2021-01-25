Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €111.45 ($131.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.55. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

