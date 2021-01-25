Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) PT Set at €125.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €111.45 ($131.12) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.93 and a 200-day moving average of €98.55.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

