Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

