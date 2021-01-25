COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

CMPS stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

