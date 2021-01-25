Compound Hits Market Cap of $974.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $218.32 or 0.00686746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $974.43 million and approximately $261.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,463,333 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

