Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the period. Compugen comprises about 1.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.30% of Compugen worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Compugen by 9.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

