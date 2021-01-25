Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365.60 ($30.91).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday.

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,416 ($31.57). The company had a trading volume of 116,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. Computacenter plc has a 52 week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,370.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,211.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

In other Computacenter plc (CCC.L) news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

