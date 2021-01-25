Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $321,644.77

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Conceal has a total market cap of $321,644.77 and $22,363.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,351,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,232 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

