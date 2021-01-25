Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $112.47 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.09. 61,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

