Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $25.85 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Clorox worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $10.65 on Monday, hitting $213.00. 231,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

