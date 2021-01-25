Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.36. 159,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.