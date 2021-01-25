Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 713,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $326.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

