Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 9,898 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,412. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

