Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $83,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

SYK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.36. 29,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

