Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.27. 62,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,851. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

