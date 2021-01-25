Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.17. 1,447,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

