ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.26

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 64109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several research analysts have commented on WISH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

