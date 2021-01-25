Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Trading Down 2.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €118.45 ($139.35) and last traded at €118.55 ($139.47). Approximately 438,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($143.06).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

