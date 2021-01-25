Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Osage Exploration and Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.14 $40.81 million $1.79 7.76 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Par Pacific and Osage Exploration and Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 2 4 1 0 1.86 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.35% -26.28% -5.21% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Par Pacific beats Osage Exploration and Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, primarily engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, the United States. It has interest in oil and gas properties located in Logan, Coal, and Pawnee counties. The company was formerly known as Osage Energy Corporation and changed its name to Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. in July 2007. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

